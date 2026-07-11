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Curtis Mead
Washington Nationals

Curtis Mead

Washington Nationals • #45 2B

Curtis Mead And Nationals Face Yankees On July 11

Curtis Mead and the Washington Nationals will square off against the New York Yankees at Nationals Park, on Saturday, July 11 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Mead has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Mead is hitting for a .240 BA, .334 OBP and .476 SLG with a 19% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .811 and he has scored 40 runs. In 290 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 42 runs. Mead has recorded five steals on seven attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

The Yankees are sending Cam Schlittler (9-5) to the mound for his 20th start of the season as he looks for his 10th victory. He is 9-5 with a 2.01 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 112 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Curtis Mead

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