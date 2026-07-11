Curtis Mead And Nationals Face Yankees On July 11

Mead is hitting for a .240 BA, .334 OBP and .476 SLG with a 19% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .811 and he has scored 40 runs. In 290 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 42 runs. Mead has recorded five steals on seven attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

The Yankees are sending Cam Schlittler (9-5) to the mound for his 20th start of the season as he looks for his 10th victory. He is 9-5 with a 2.01 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 112 2/3 innings pitched.

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