Curtis Mead And Nationals Square Off Against Yankees On July 10

Mead is hitting for a .240 BA, .336 OBP and .480 SLG with an 18.9% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .816 and he has scored 40 runs. In 286 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 42 runs. Mead has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Astros.

Ryan Weathers gets the start for the Yankees, his 18th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 4.29 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 92 1/3 innings pitched.

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