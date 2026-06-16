Curtis Mead And Nationals Play Royals On June 16

Mead is hitting for a .234 BA, .340 OBP and .463 SLG with a 17.2% strikeout rate and a 12.3% walk rate. His OPS is .803 and he has scored 31 runs. In 203 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 31 runs. Mead has recorded three steals on five attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Michael Wacha makes the start for the Royals, his 15th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.58 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched.

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