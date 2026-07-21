Curtis Mead And Nationals Square Off Against Rockies On July 21

Mead is hitting for a .262 BA, .354 OBP and .516 SLG with an 18.8% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .870, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored 48 runs. In 314 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 48 runs. Mead has recorded six steals on eight attempts. He racked up three hits (going 3 for 5 with a double) in his most recent game against the Rockies.

Michael Lorenzen gets the start for the Rockies, his 21st of the season. He is 3-9 with a 6.22 ERA and 73 strikeouts through 97 2/3 innings pitched.

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