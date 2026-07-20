Curtis Mead And Nationals Play Rockies On July 20

Mead is hitting for a .256 BA, .350 OBP and .511 SLG with an 18.8% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .861, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored 47 runs. In 309 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 48 runs. Mead has recorded six steals on eight attempts. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 3 with an RBI against the Athletics.

Kyle Freeland (2-8) takes the mound for the Rockies in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 7.36 ERA in 88 2/3 innings pitched, with 79 strikeouts.

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