Curtis Mead And Nationals Play Red Sox On June 29

Mead is hitting for a .222 BA, .320 OBP and .468 SLG with an 18.2% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .787 and he has scored 36 runs. In 247 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 39 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Orioles.

Ranger Suarez (3-3 with a 2.83 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his 16th of the season.

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