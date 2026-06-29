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Curtis Mead
Washington Nationals

Curtis Mead

Washington Nationals • #45 2B

Curtis Mead And Nationals Play Red Sox On June 29

Curtis Mead and his Washington Nationals will square off against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Monday, June 29 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Mead has +600 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Mead is hitting for a .222 BA, .320 OBP and .468 SLG with an 18.2% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .787 and he has scored 36 runs. In 247 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 39 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Orioles.

Ranger Suarez (3-3 with a 2.83 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his 16th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Curtis Mead

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