Curtis Mead And Nationals Play Red Sox On July 1

Mead is hitting for a .223 BA, .320 OBP and .460 SLG with a 19.1% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .780 and he has scored 36 runs. In 256 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 39 runs. Mead has recorded four steals on six attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Red Sox.

The Red Sox are sending Payton Tolle (4-5) to the mound to make his 13th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 2.78 ERA and 69 strikeouts through 71 1/3 innings pitched.

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