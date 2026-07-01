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Curtis Mead
Washington Nationals

Curtis Mead

Washington Nationals • #45 2B

Curtis Mead And Nationals Play Red Sox On July 1

Curtis Mead and his Washington Nationals will face the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Wednesday, July 1 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Mead has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Mead is hitting for a .223 BA, .320 OBP and .460 SLG with a 19.1% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .780 and he has scored 36 runs. In 256 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 39 runs. Mead has recorded four steals on six attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Red Sox.

The Red Sox are sending Payton Tolle (4-5) to the mound to make his 13th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 2.78 ERA and 69 strikeouts through 71 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Curtis Mead

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