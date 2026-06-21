FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Curtis Mead
Washington Nationals

Curtis Mead

Washington Nationals • #45 2B

Curtis Mead And Nationals Take On Rays On June 21

Curtis Mead and his Washington Nationals will take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Sunday, June 21 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Mead has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Mead is hitting for a .232 BA, .343 OBP and .465 SLG with a 17.6% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .807 and he has scored 33 runs. In 216 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 34 runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Rays.

Nick Martinez (6-2 with a 2.60 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his 15th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Curtis Mead

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Washington NationalsRecent Washington Nationals Player News

View All Washington Nationals Player News