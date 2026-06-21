Curtis Mead And Nationals Take On Rays On June 21

Mead is hitting for a .232 BA, .343 OBP and .465 SLG with a 17.6% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .807 and he has scored 33 runs. In 216 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 34 runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Rays.

Nick Martinez (6-2 with a 2.60 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his 15th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.