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Curtis Mead
Washington Nationals

Curtis Mead

Washington Nationals • #45 2B

Curtis Mead And Nationals Take On Rays On June 20

Curtis Mead and the Washington Nationals will face the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Saturday, June 20 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Mead has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Mead is hitting for a .232 BA, .344 OBP and .470 SLG with a 17% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate. His OPS is .814 and he has scored 33 runs. In 212 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 34 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Rays.

Ian Seymour (3-0) gets the starting nod for the Rays, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Curtis Mead

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