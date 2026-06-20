Curtis Mead And Nationals Take On Rays On June 20

Mead is hitting for a .232 BA, .344 OBP and .470 SLG with a 17% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate. His OPS is .814 and he has scored 33 runs. In 212 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 34 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Rays.

Ian Seymour (3-0) gets the starting nod for the Rays, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.