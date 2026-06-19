Curtis Mead And Nationals Face Rays On June 19

Mead is hitting for a .233 BA, .346 OBP and .472 SLG with a 17.1% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .818 and he has scored 33 runs. In 211 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 34 runs. Mead has recorded three steals on five attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 2) against the Royals.

Griffin Jax (1-5) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 10th start of the season. He has a 3.68 ERA in 44 2/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.