Curtis Mead And Nationals Face Pirates On July 5

Mead is hitting for a .227 BA, .323 OBP and .464 SLG with a 19.2% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .787 and he has scored 38 runs. In 266 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 39 runs. Mead has recorded four steals on six attempts. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 against the Pirates.

Bubba Chandler (3-8) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 4.62 ERA in 85 2/3 innings pitched, with 79 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.