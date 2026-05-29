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Curtis Mead
Washington Nationals

Curtis Mead

Washington Nationals • #45 2B

Curtis Mead And Nationals Square Off Against Padres On May 29

Curtis Mead and his Washington Nationals will face the San Diego Padres at Nationals Park, on Friday, May 29 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Mead has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Mead is hitting for a .236 BA, .352 OBP and .472 SLG with a 16.6% strikeout rate and a 13.8% walk rate. His OPS is .823 and he has scored 23 runs. In 145 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 20 runs. Mead has recorded three steals on five attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Lucas Giolito (2-0) takes the mound for the Padres to make his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Curtis Mead

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