Curtis Mead And Nationals Square Off Against Padres On May 29

Mead is hitting for a .236 BA, .352 OBP and .472 SLG with a 16.6% strikeout rate and a 13.8% walk rate. His OPS is .823 and he has scored 23 runs. In 145 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 20 runs. Mead has recorded three steals on five attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Lucas Giolito (2-0) takes the mound for the Padres to make his third start this season.

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