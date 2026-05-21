Curtis Mead And Nationals Take On Mets On May 21

Mead is hitting for a .235 BA, .364 OBP and .439 SLG with a 15.3% strikeout rate and a 15.3% walk rate. His OPS is .803 and he has scored 19 runs. In 118 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 16 runs. Mead has recorded three steals on four attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Mets.

David Peterson (2-4 with a 5.40 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his sixth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.