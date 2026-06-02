Curtis Mead And Nationals Take On Marlins On June 2

Mead is hitting for a .250 BA, .363 OBP and .493 SLG with a 16.9% strikeout rate and a 13.8% walk rate. His OPS is .855 and he has scored 26 runs. In 160 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 26 runs. Mead has recorded three steals on five attempts. In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) against the Marlins.

Lake Bachar will take the mound to start for the Marlins, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.