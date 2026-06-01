Curtis Mead And Nationals Take On Marlins On June 1

Mead is hitting for a .242 BA, .359 OBP and .492 SLG with a 16.7% strikeout rate and a 14.1% walk rate. His OPS is .851 and he has scored 26 runs. In 156 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 25 runs. Mead has recorded three steals on five attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Padres.

Sandy Alcantara (3-4) takes the mound for the Marlins in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 4.66 ERA in 75 1/3 innings pitched, with 52 strikeouts.

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