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Curtis Mead
Washington Nationals

Curtis Mead

Washington Nationals • #45 2B

Curtis Mead And Nationals Take On Marlins On June 1

Curtis Mead and the Washington Nationals will square off against the Miami Marlins at Nationals Park, on Monday, June 1 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Mead has +710 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Mead is hitting for a .242 BA, .359 OBP and .492 SLG with a 16.7% strikeout rate and a 14.1% walk rate. His OPS is .851 and he has scored 26 runs. In 156 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 25 runs. Mead has recorded three steals on five attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Padres.

Sandy Alcantara (3-4) takes the mound for the Marlins in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 4.66 ERA in 75 1/3 innings pitched, with 52 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Curtis Mead

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