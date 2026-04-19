Curtis Mead And Nationals Play Giants On April 19

Mead is hitting for a .200 BA, .273 OBP and .350 SLG with an 11.4% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .623 and he has scored four runs. In 44 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. Mead has recorded two steals on two attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Giants.

Robbie Ray (2-2 with a 2.42 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his fifth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.