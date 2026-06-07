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Curtis Mead
Washington Nationals

Curtis Mead

Washington Nationals • #45 2B

Curtis Mead And Nationals Square Off Against Diamondbacks On June 7

Curtis Mead and the Washington Nationals will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Sunday, June 7 at 3:15 p.m. ET. Mead has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Mead is hitting for a .247 BA, .358 OBP and .487 SLG with a 17% strikeout rate and a 13.6% walk rate. His OPS is .845 and he has scored 29 runs. In 176 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 28 runs. Mead has recorded three steals on five attempts. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Diamondbacks.

Mike Soroka gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 13th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.49 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Curtis Mead

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