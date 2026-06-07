Curtis Mead And Nationals Square Off Against Diamondbacks On June 7

Mead is hitting for a .247 BA, .358 OBP and .487 SLG with a 17% strikeout rate and a 13.6% walk rate. His OPS is .845 and he has scored 29 runs. In 176 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 28 runs. Mead has recorded three steals on five attempts. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Diamondbacks.

Mike Soroka gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 13th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.49 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.

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