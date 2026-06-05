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Curtis Mead
Washington Nationals

Curtis Mead

Washington Nationals • #45 2B

Curtis Mead And Nationals Face Diamondbacks On June 5

Curtis Mead and his Washington Nationals will square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Friday, June 5 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Mead has +730 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Mead is hitting for a .243 BA, .351 OBP and .472 SLG with a 17.9% strikeout rate and a 13.1% walk rate. His OPS is .823 and he has scored 26 runs. In 168 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 26 runs. Mead has recorded three steals on five attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Marlins.

Merrill Kelly (5-3 with a 5.06 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 10th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Curtis Mead

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