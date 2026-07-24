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Curtis Mead
Washington Nationals

Curtis Mead

Washington Nationals • #45 2B

Curtis Mead And Nationals Take On Diamondbacks On July 24

Curtis Mead and his Washington Nationals will face the Arizona Diamondbacks at Nationals Park, on Friday, July 24 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Mead has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Mead is hitting for a .258 BA, .349 OBP and .509 SLG with a 19.5% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .858 and he has scored 48 runs. In 318 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 48 runs. Mead has recorded six steals on eight attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Rockies.

Eduardo Rodriguez makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 21st of the season. He is 8-3 with a 2.62 ERA and 82 strikeouts through 116 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Curtis Mead

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