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Curtis Mead
Washington Nationals

Curtis Mead

Washington Nationals • #45 2B

Curtis Mead And Nationals Play Athletics On July 17

Curtis Mead and the Washington Nationals will face the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Friday, July 17 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Mead has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Mead is hitting for a .247 BA, .341 OBP and .502 SLG with an 18.6% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .843 and he has scored 42 runs. In 296 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 44 runs. Mead has recorded five steals on seven attempts. He is back in action for the first time since July 12, when he went 1 for 2 with a home run and an RBI against the Yankees.

Gage Jump gets the start for the Athletics, his 10th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.51 ERA and 48 strikeouts through 48 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Curtis Mead

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