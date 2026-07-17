Curtis Mead And Nationals Play Athletics On July 17

Mead is hitting for a .247 BA, .341 OBP and .502 SLG with an 18.6% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .843 and he has scored 42 runs. In 296 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 44 runs. Mead has recorded five steals on seven attempts. He is back in action for the first time since July 12, when he went 1 for 2 with a home run and an RBI against the Yankees.

Gage Jump gets the start for the Athletics, his 10th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.51 ERA and 48 strikeouts through 48 2/3 innings pitched.

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