Curtis Mead And Nationals Face Astros On July 8

Mead is hitting for a .243 BA, .335 OBP and .486 SLG with an 18.9% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .820 and he has scored 40 runs. In 281 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 42 runs. Mead has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double) against the Astros.

Spencer Arrighetti makes the start for the Astros, his 15th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.81 ERA and 79 strikeouts through 78 2/3 innings pitched.

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