Curtis Mead And Nationals Square Off Against Astros On July 7

Mead is hitting for a .240 BA, .333 OBP and .483 SLG with an 18.8% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .817 and he has scored 40 runs. In 276 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 42 runs. Mead has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his most recent game, he racked up three RBI (going 3-for-5 with a double and a home run) against the Astros.

Tatsuya Imai makes the start for the Astros, his 13th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 6.14 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings pitched.

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