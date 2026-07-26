FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Cristopher Sanchez
Philadelphia Phillies

Cristopher Sanchez

Philadelphia Phillies • #61 SP

Cristopher Sanchez And Phillies Face Yankees On July 26

Cristopher Sanchez will get the start for the Philadelphia Phillies against the New York Yankees at Citizens Bank Park, on Sunday, July 26 at 7:20 p.m. ET. Sanchez has +106 odds to record over 7.5 strikeouts as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Sanchez is 12-4 with a 2.65 ERA and 151 strikeouts in 132 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Monday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Yankees are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cristopher Sanchez

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Philadelphia PhilliesRecent Philadelphia Phillies Player News

View All Philadelphia Phillies Player News