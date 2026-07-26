Cristopher Sanchez And Phillies Face Yankees On July 26

Sanchez is 12-4 with a 2.65 ERA and 151 strikeouts in 132 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Monday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Yankees are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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