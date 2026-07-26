Cristopher Sanchez And Phillies Face Yankees On July 26
Cristopher Sanchez will get the start for the Philadelphia Phillies against the New York Yankees at Citizens Bank Park, on Sunday, July 26 at 7:20 p.m. ET. Sanchez has +106 odds to record over 7.5 strikeouts as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
Sanchez is 12-4 with a 2.65 ERA and 151 strikeouts in 132 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Monday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
The Yankees are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.