Cristopher Sanchez And Phillies Square Off Against Tigers On July 11
Cristopher Sanchez will get the start for the Philadelphia Phillies against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Saturday, July 11 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Sanchez has -140 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Sanchez is 10-4 with a 2.62 ERA and 137 strikeouts in 120 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Monday when he tossed 3 1/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering nine earned runs while giving up 12 hits.
The Tigers are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.