Cristopher Sanchez And Phillies Square Off Against Tigers On July 11

Sanchez is 10-4 with a 2.62 ERA and 137 strikeouts in 120 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Monday when he tossed 3 1/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering nine earned runs while giving up 12 hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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