Cristopher Sanchez And Phillies Take On Royals On July 6
Cristopher Sanchez will get the start for the Philadelphia Phillies against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Monday, July 6 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Sanchez has -113 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Monday morning.
What It Means
Sanchez is 10-3 with a 2.00 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed seven scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while allowing three hits.
The Royals are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.