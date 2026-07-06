Cristopher Sanchez And Phillies Take On Royals On July 6

Sanchez is 10-3 with a 2.00 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed seven scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while allowing three hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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