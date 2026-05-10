Cristopher Sanchez And Phillies Face Rockies On May 10

Sanchez is 3-2 with a 2.42 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw eight scoreless innings against the Athletics while giving up three hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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