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Cristopher Sanchez
Philadelphia Phillies

Cristopher Sanchez

Philadelphia Phillies • #61 SP

Cristopher Sanchez And Phillies Face Rockies On May 10

Cristopher Sanchez will get the start for the Philadelphia Phillies against the Colorado Rockies at Citizens Bank Park, on Sunday, May 10 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Sanchez has +100 odds to total over 7.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Sanchez is 3-2 with a 2.42 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw eight scoreless innings against the Athletics while giving up three hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cristopher Sanchez

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