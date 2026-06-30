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Cristopher Sanchez
Philadelphia Phillies

Cristopher Sanchez

Philadelphia Phillies • #61 SP

Cristopher Sanchez And Phillies Face Pirates On June 30

Cristopher Sanchez will get the start for his Philadelphia Phillies against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citizens Bank Park, on Tuesday, June 30 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Sanchez has -120 odds to total over 7.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Sanchez is 9-3 with a 2.13 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Thursday when he threw five innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cristopher Sanchez

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