Cristopher Sanchez And Phillies Face Pirates On June 30

Sanchez is 9-3 with a 2.13 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Thursday when he threw five innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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