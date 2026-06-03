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Cristopher Sanchez
Philadelphia Phillies

Cristopher Sanchez

Philadelphia Phillies • #61 SP

Cristopher Sanchez And Phillies Square Off Against Padres On June 3

Cristopher Sanchez will get the start for the Philadelphia Phillies against the San Diego Padres at Citizens Bank Park, on Wednesday, June 3 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Sanchez has -152 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Sanchez is 6-2 with a 1.47 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 79 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw seven scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while allowing six hits.

The Padres are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cristopher Sanchez

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