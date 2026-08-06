Cristopher Sanchez And Phillies Square Off Against Nationals On Aug. 6

Sanchez is 14-4 with a 2.61 ERA and 168 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Saturday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles while giving up two hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.4 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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