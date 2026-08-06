Cristopher Sanchez And Phillies Square Off Against Nationals On Aug. 6
Cristopher Sanchez will get the start for his Philadelphia Phillies against the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park, on Thursday, Aug. 6 at 6:05 p.m. ET. Sanchez has +112 odds to total over 7.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Sanchez is 14-4 with a 2.61 ERA and 168 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Saturday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles while giving up two hits.
The Nationals are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.4 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.