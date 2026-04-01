Cristopher Sanchez And Phillies Face Nationals On April 1
Cristopher Sanchez will get the start for his Philadelphia Phillies against the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park, on Wednesday, April 1 at 1:05 p.m. ET. Sanchez has -148 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Sanchez is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings pitched.
The Nationals are averaging 6.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.