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Cristopher Sanchez
Philadelphia Phillies

Cristopher Sanchez

Philadelphia Phillies • #61 SP

Cristopher Sanchez And Phillies Square Off Against Mets On June 20

Cristopher Sanchez will get the start for the Philadelphia Phillies against the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park, on Saturday, June 20 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Sanchez has +118 odds to total over 7.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Sanchez is 8-3 with a 1.82 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Sunday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Mets are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cristopher Sanchez

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