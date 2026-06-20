Cristopher Sanchez And Phillies Square Off Against Mets On June 20

Sanchez is 8-3 with a 1.82 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Sunday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Mets are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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