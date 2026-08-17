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Cristopher Sanchez
Philadelphia Phillies

Cristopher Sanchez

Philadelphia Phillies • #61 SP

Cristopher Sanchez And Phillies Take On Marlins On Aug. 17

Cristopher Sanchez will get the start for his Philadelphia Phillies against the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park, on Monday, Aug. 17 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Sanchez has -128 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Sanchez is 15-4 with a 2.54 ERA and 181 strikeouts in 155 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Tuesday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while allowing four hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cristopher Sanchez

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