Cristopher Sanchez And Phillies Face Guardians On May 22

Sanchez is 5-2 with a 1.82 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed nine scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while allowing six hits.

The Guardians are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.