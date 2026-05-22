FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Cristopher Sanchez
Philadelphia Phillies

Cristopher Sanchez

Philadelphia Phillies • #61 SP

Cristopher Sanchez And Phillies Face Guardians On May 22

Cristopher Sanchez will get the start for his Philadelphia Phillies against the Cleveland Guardians at Citizens Bank Park, on Friday, May 22 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Sanchez has -128 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Sanchez is 5-2 with a 1.82 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed nine scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while allowing six hits.

The Guardians are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cristopher Sanchez

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Philadelphia PhilliesRecent Philadelphia Phillies Player News

View All Philadelphia Phillies Player News