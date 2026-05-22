Cristopher Sanchez And Phillies Face Guardians On May 22
Cristopher Sanchez will get the start for his Philadelphia Phillies against the Cleveland Guardians at Citizens Bank Park, on Friday, May 22 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Sanchez has -128 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Sanchez is 5-2 with a 1.82 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed nine scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while allowing six hits.
The Guardians are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.