FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore The Masters

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Cristopher Sanchez
Philadelphia Phillies

Cristopher Sanchez

Philadelphia Phillies • #61 SP

Cristopher Sanchez And Phillies Square Off Against Giants On April 8

Cristopher Sanchez will get the start for his Philadelphia Phillies against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Wednesday, April 8 at 3:45 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Sanchez is 1-1 with a 1.65 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Wednesday when he threw five innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering two earned runs while allowing 11 hits.

The Giants are averaging 3 runs per game this season, with 2.2 extra base hits and 0.3 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cristopher Sanchez

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Philadelphia PhilliesRecent Philadelphia Phillies Player News

View All Philadelphia Phillies Player News