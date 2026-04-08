Cristopher Sanchez And Phillies Square Off Against Giants On April 8

Sanchez is 1-1 with a 1.65 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Wednesday when he threw five innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering two earned runs while allowing 11 hits.

The Giants are averaging 3 runs per game this season, with 2.2 extra base hits and 0.3 home runs per game.