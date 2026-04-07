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Cristopher Sanchez
Philadelphia Phillies

Cristopher Sanchez

Philadelphia Phillies • #61 SP

Cristopher Sanchez And Phillies Take On Giants On April 7

Cristopher Sanchez will get the start for the Philadelphia Phillies against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Tuesday, April 7 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Sanchez has +116 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Sanchez is 1-0 with a 0.79 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 11 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Giants are averaging 2.7 runs per game this season, collecting 1.9 extra base hits and 0.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cristopher Sanchez

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