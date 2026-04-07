Cristopher Sanchez And Phillies Take On Giants On April 7

Sanchez is 1-0 with a 0.79 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 11 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Giants are averaging 2.7 runs per game this season, collecting 1.9 extra base hits and 0.4 home runs per game.

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