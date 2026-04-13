Cristopher Sanchez And Phillies Play Cubs On April 13
Cristopher Sanchez will get the start for the Philadelphia Phillies against the Chicago Cubs at Citizens Bank Park, on Monday, April 13 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Sanchez has +104 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Sanchez is 1-1 with a 1.65 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed five innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering two earned runs while allowing 11 hits.
The Cubs are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.