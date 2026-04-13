Cristopher Sanchez And Phillies Play Cubs On April 13

Sanchez is 1-1 with a 1.65 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed five innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering two earned runs while allowing 11 hits.

The Cubs are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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