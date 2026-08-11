Cristopher Sanchez And Phillies Play Cardinals On Aug. 11

Sanchez is 15-4 with a 2.65 ERA and 174 strikeouts in 149 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed five innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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