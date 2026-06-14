Cristopher Sanchez And Phillies Square Off Against Brewers On June 14

Sanchez is 8-2 with a 1.54 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 93 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Monday when he threw seven innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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