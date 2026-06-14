Cristopher Sanchez And Phillies Square Off Against Brewers On June 14
Cristopher Sanchez will get the start for his Philadelphia Phillies against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Sunday, June 14 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Sanchez has +116 odds to record over 7.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Sanchez is 8-2 with a 1.54 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 93 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Monday when he threw seven innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
The Brewers are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.