Cristopher Sanchez And Phillies Take On Braves On April 18

Sanchez is 2-1 with a 2.01 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Monday when he threw six innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Braves are averaging 5.8 runs per game this season, collecting 3.4 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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