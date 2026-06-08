Cristopher Sanchez And Phillies Take On Blue Jays On June 8

Sanchez is 7-2 with a 1.46 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 86 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed seven innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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