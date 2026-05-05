Cristopher Sanchez And Phillies Play Athletics On May 5

Sanchez is 2-2 with a 2.90 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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