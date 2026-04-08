Cristian Javier And Astros Square Off Against Rockies On April 8
Cristian Javier will get the start for the Houston Astros against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Wednesday, April 8 at 3:10 p.m. ET. Javier has +110 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Javier is 0-1 with a 12.96 ERA and three strikeouts in 8 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Saturday when he tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Athletics, surrendering six earned runs while allowing six hits.
The Rockies are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.