Cristian Javier And Astros Play Padres On Aug. 9

Javier is 1-2 with a 6.59 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Padres are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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