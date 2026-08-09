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Cristian Javier
Houston Astros

Cristian Javier

Houston Astros • #53 RP

Cristian Javier And Astros Play Padres On Aug. 9

Cristian Javier will get the start for the Houston Astros against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Sunday, Aug. 9 at 8:20 p.m. ET. Javier has +102 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Javier is 1-2 with a 6.59 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Padres are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cristian Javier

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