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Cristian Javier
Houston Astros

Cristian Javier

Houston Astros • #53 SP

Cristian Javier And Astros Take On Athletics On April 4

Cristian Javier will get the start for his Houston Astros against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Saturday, April 4 at 4:05 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Javier is 0-1 with a 12.96 ERA and three strikeouts in 8 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Athletics, surrendering six earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cristian Javier

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