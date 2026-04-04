Cristian Javier And Astros Take On Athletics On April 4

Javier is 0-1 with a 12.96 ERA and three strikeouts in 8 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Athletics, surrendering six earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.