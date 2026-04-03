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Cristian Javier
Houston Astros

Cristian Javier

Houston Astros • #53 SP

Cristian Javier And Astros Play Athletics On April 3

Cristian Javier will get the start for his Houston Astros against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Friday, April 3 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Javier has -122 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Javier is 0-0 with an 11.57 ERA and one strikeout in 4 2/3 innings pitched.

The Athletics are averaging 2.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.2 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cristian Javier

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