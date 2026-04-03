Cristian Javier And Astros Play Athletics On April 3
Cristian Javier will get the start for his Houston Astros against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Friday, April 3 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Javier has -122 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Javier is 0-0 with an 11.57 ERA and one strikeout in 4 2/3 innings pitched.
The Athletics are averaging 2.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.2 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.