Cristian Javier And Astros Square Off Against Angels On Aug. 18

Javier is 1-3 with a 6.68 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Monday, Aug. 10 when he tossed five innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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