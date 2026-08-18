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Cristian Javier
Houston Astros

Cristian Javier

Houston Astros • #53 RP

Cristian Javier And Astros Square Off Against Angels On Aug. 18

Cristian Javier will get the start for his Houston Astros against the Los Angeles Angels at Daikin Park, on Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Javier has -113 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Javier is 1-3 with a 6.68 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Monday, Aug. 10 when he tossed five innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cristian Javier

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