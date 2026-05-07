Corey Seager And Rangers Square Off Against Yankees On May 7

Seager is hitting for a .214 BA, .314 OBP and .420 SLG with a 26.8% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .734 and he has scored 21 runs. In 153 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 19 runs. He notched a home run while going 2-for-5 in his last game against the Yankees.

Paul Blackburn makes his first start of the season for the Yankees.

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