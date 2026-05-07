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Corey Seager
Texas Rangers

Corey Seager

Texas Rangers • #5 SS

Corey Seager And Rangers Square Off Against Yankees On May 7

Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers will square off against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Thursday, May 7 at 12:35 p.m. ET. Seager has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Seager is hitting for a .214 BA, .314 OBP and .420 SLG with a 26.8% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .734 and he has scored 21 runs. In 153 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 19 runs. He notched a home run while going 2-for-5 in his last game against the Yankees.

Paul Blackburn makes his first start of the season for the Yankees.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Corey Seager

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