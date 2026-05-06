Corey Seager And Rangers Face Yankees On May 6

Seager is hitting for a .206 BA, .311 OBP and .397 SLG with a 26.4% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .708 and he has scored 20 runs. In 148 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 17 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Yankees.

The Yankees are sending Will Warren (4-0) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 4-0 with a 2.39 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 37 2/3 innings pitched.

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