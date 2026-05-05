Corey Seager And Rangers Take On Yankees On May 5

Seager is hitting for a .213 BA, .315 OBP and .410 SLG with a 25.9% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate. His OPS is .725 and he has scored 19 runs. In 143 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

The Yankees will look to Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz (0-1) in his second start of the season.

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