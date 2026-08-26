Corey Seager And Rangers Face White Sox On Aug. 26
Corey Seager and his Texas Rangers will square off against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Seager has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Seager is hitting for a .228 BA, .324 OBP and .418 SLG with a 24.6% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .742 and he has scored 40 runs. In 309 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 34 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 5) against the White Sox.
Sean Burke (7-6 with a 3.27 ERA and 158 strikeouts in 146 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 23rd of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.