Corey Seager And Rangers Face White Sox On Aug. 26

Seager is hitting for a .228 BA, .324 OBP and .418 SLG with a 24.6% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .742 and he has scored 40 runs. In 309 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 34 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 5) against the White Sox.

Sean Burke (7-6 with a 3.27 ERA and 158 strikeouts in 146 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 23rd of the season.

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